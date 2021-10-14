JESSICA CONRAD, 35, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away in her Milton home on October 11, 2021, after battling illness. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, June 11, 1986, daughter of Jeffrey Paul and Vonzell Coley, and sister of Eric Coley. Jessica leaves behind a loving husband, Brandon Lee Conrad, and two beautiful daughters, Rebecca Dawn Conrad and Gabbriella Grace Brooks. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton on Friday, October 15, 2021. Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and eulogy will be given by Randy Patterson of Kingdom Ministries at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Vinton Memorial Park in Vinton, Ohio, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

