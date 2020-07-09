JESSIE FAY GILL MISNER, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Salt Rock, passed away on July 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born on October 21, 1957, a daughter of the late Hancil “Rueben” and Betty Gill. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Rita Gill Cabell. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy Cazad of Huntington and Kate Cazad of Waynesboro, Pa.; one daughter, Amanda Daniels, and one son, Adam Daniels, both of Huntington; two loving granddaughters, Paige Daniels (Mike) of Huntington and Angel Nicole (Zakkery) of West Palm, Fla.; four great-grandchildren that she adored, Landon Scott, Mychael “Dozer,” Ava Grace and Malachi ”KyKy;” two step-grandchildren, Marshall and Hunter; her partner, Duane; a very special cousin, Mollie Shadd; her sweet little dog, Mitzi; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor David Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
