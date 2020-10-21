Essential reporting in volatile times.

JIMMIE L. CLARK, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Virgil Johnson and Pastor George Scott. Burial will be in Dial Prichard Cemetery. He was born March 31, 1945, in Lake, W.Va. He was the son of the late David Delaney Sr. and Erma Sizemore Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Homer Jimlaney Clark; a great-grandchild, Wishonna Starr Marie Clark; four brothers, George Enoch Clark, Gilbert Clark, Richard Lee Clark and David Delaney Clark; two sisters, Virdie Workman and Denna Jewel Workman. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Clark of Huntington, W.Va.; two children, Albert (Kristi) Clark of Huntington and Jennifer (Mike) Neal of Ona; six grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew (Britani) and Christopher Clark of Huntington and Haley, Alex and Mikaela Neal of Ona, W.Va.; his unborn great-grandchild, Jacob Allen-Lee Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

