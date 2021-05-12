JIMMIE R. LANE II “J.R.,” 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away April 8, 2021. He was born September 6, 1963, son of Jimmie R. Lane (Diana) and the late Nancy Bowen Lane. He is survived by four sons, Eddie, Ian, Jimmie III and Silas Lane; a sister, Fawnda Kearns (Doug); brothers, Erick S. Lane, Joe Blankenship (Pam) and a best friend, Jerry Handy (Yolanda). Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

