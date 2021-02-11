JIMMY LEE FOSTER, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away February 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born January 2, 1944, in Huntington, WV, a son of the late George Luther and Neva Evelyn White Foster. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Foster; son, Dwane Foster; grandson, Alex Foster; and brother, Dana Foster. He is survived by his son, Christopher Foster; one sister, Carolyn Perry; two sisters-in-law, Donita Foster and Brenda Wilfong (Andy); one brother-in-law, Doug Woods (Susie); two grandchildren, Joey Foster (Chelsea) and Codi Foster (Skyla); five great-grandchildren, Alaina Dawson, Preston Dawson, Parker Foster, Colten Foster and Ellianna Foster; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.