JIMMY LEON JENKINS, 73, of Glenwood, W.Va., husband of Teresa Edmonds Jenkins, passed away on January 14, 2021. He was born January 20, 1947, a son of the late Kernel and Bertha Jenkins. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard, Ray, Carol, Emory and Carlton Eugene. He worked for ACF and was a member of Lawrence Chapel Church. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; one son, Jason Jenkins (Ashley); grandchildren, Mason, Emma and Garrett; one sister, Clora Edmunds; and two brothers, Cleveland and Robert. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Infusion Center at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

