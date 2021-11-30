JO ANN LEACH, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 24, 1931, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Mable Smith Lanning. She is also preceded in death by one sister, June Clark. She was retired from Stone & Thomas Department Store. She is survived by one brother, Jerry Lanning of Alexandria, Va., and three very close friends, Phyllis Brown Payton, Carol Wilson and Brenda Bunn. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Abbey of Devotion Mausoleum at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

