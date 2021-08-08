JOAN ADELE BESS, 72, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was born November 30, 1948, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Lula Venoy Black. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Janice, and a sister-in-law, Sharlene Black. She is survived by one brother, Rodney Black (Loreen Venoy); two nieces, Rhonda Edmunds (TimBo) and Bridgette Chevuru (Srini); five great-nephews, Andrew Edmunds (Dee Dee), Matthew Edmunds (Clara), Nathanael Edmunds (Katie Ghiz), Lucas Chevuru and Evan Chevuru; one great-great-nephew, Christopher Gravely, and a baby Edmunds on the way; ex-husband, Clyde Bess; and three stepchildren, Leitha Perry, Rick Bess and Vicki Lee. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jacob Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

