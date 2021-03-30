JOE McCONDA, 63, of Russell, Kentucky, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away suddenly Saturday evening, March 27, 2021. Joe was born November 6, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Lonnie and Carolyn Forbush McConda. He graduated from Barboursville High School in 1976 and from Marshall University in 1995. He served his country in the United States Army as a telecommunications specialist. Joe was presently employed as a truck driver by State Electric in Huntington, W.Va., but he was also a math teacher in the Kentucky school system, the Ohio River Valley Juvenile Correctional Facility and worked 20 years at Steel of West Virginia. Joe was currently in the process of joining the Catholic Faith at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, Ohio, where he would have been confirmed this Easter. He is survived by his wife, Terri Perry McConda; two sons, John and David McConda; two daughters-in-law, Laura Bayes McConda and Sara Peak McConda; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bob Nichols; nine grandchildren, Autumn, Eli, Anora, Max, Alison, Tilly, Penny, Evelyn and Dottie McConda; his stepmother, Frances McConda; three nieces, Angela Collins Paxton, Amanda Collins Smith and Staci Perry; and one nephew, Scott Collins. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. officiated by Dr. Tim Yates. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington City Mission or Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Ashland, Ky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Joe loved God, loved his family, and everyone who was around him couldn’t help but be affected by his laugh and laid-back attitude. We will miss that laughter, his smile, his commitment to hard work and love for his neighbor.
