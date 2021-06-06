JOHN A. HARLESS, 63, of Huntington, passed away June 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He was born April 24, 1958, in Milton, a son of the late Mary Alice Rowe Harless. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ferguson Harless; one daughter, Miranda and Tay Taylor of Huntington; two sons, Shane and Ellen Adkins of Huntington and Brandon Harless of Huntington; siblings, Barbara Harless of Huntington, Violet Harless of Orlando, Fla., Lisa Mulcahy of Huntington, Jackie Harless of Huntington and Roger Harless of Huntington; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you