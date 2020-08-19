Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN ANTHONY “TONY” BLACK, 62, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, unexpectedly. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dorin Ray Garrett officiating. Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. He was born December 11, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Johnnie A. and Sylvia Hayes Black. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Franklin Black. He is survived by his wife, Nancy M. Linville Black; three sons, Johnnie R. (Crystal) Black, Gary M. Black and Anthony S. Black; six grandchildren, Kaitlin Nicole Black, Ryan Scott Black, Kyle Matthew Black, Aidan Ray Black, Caleb Hunter Black and Aubrey Michelle Hicks; two brothers, Roy K. (Anna) Black and David (Glenda) Black; and three sisters, Linda (Bruce) Meadows, Karen Clagg and Michelle Black. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

