On September 4, 2020, JOHN CHRISTOPHER WALKER, 39, went to be with the Lord. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and a friend to all. He is survived by his father, Johnny Walker; two sisters, Brandy Hardin and Ashley Walker; three children, son Christopher Walker, daughters Krystiana Brooke Walker and Sarah Faye Walker; three nieces, Phoebe, Shaylee and Ariella; one nephew, Walter; and one grandson, Chase; and a cousin who was a brother, Jason Kendrick. Everyone who knew him knew he loved and cared for his family as well as his friends. He was loved by many. He would want everyone to know that life on Earth is short, but with God there will always be eternal life. “Love ya.” Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home or to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

