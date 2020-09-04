Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN CLAY GARRETT, 88, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord and his wife of 59 years, Shirley, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home. He was born October 31, 1931, in Cabell County, a son of the late Luther and Lori Garrett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, an infant brother, Charles Edward Garrett, a brother, Luther Garrett Jr., and two sisters, Corba Ashworth and Faye Childers. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Madeline Garrett and Dorin and Jacqueline Garrett, and the lights of his life, his granddaughters, Emily and Kayla Garrett. Also surviving are several brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Burial will follow in Gwinn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.

