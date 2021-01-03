JOHN COY MEADOWS, 89, born January 10, 1931, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Barboursville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Ruth Reynolds Meadows (9/18/1935-10/2/2019), and by nine of his siblings, with one surviving brother, Olmer Lee Meadows of New Mexico. He was an Owner of Meadows Roofing Company and retired January 1, 2000, after 50 years in business. John is also survived by his children, Marcella Jane Meadows Klieves (Donald), Darell Coy Meadows (Janet Lewis), Norah Kay Meadows Dolin and Penny Lynn Meadows Brown Lassetter (Brian); grandchildren, Patricia Klieves Widner, Angela Klieves Alverson, Jonathon Coy Meadows, Nicholas Meadows, Robbie Meadows, Christopher Brown and Anthony Brown; great-grandchildren, Nicklus Widner, Ema Widner, JT Meadows, Megan Meadows, Breanna Meadows, Jesse Meadows, Alaina Alverson and Matthew Alverson; and several great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

