JOHN COY MEADOWS, 89, born January 10, 1931, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Barboursville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Ruth Reynolds Meadows (9/18/1935-10/2/2019), and by nine of his siblings, with one surviving brother, Olmer Lee Meadows of New Mexico. He was an Owner of Meadows Roofing Company and retired January 1, 2000, after 50 years in business. John is also survived by his children, Marcella Jane Meadows Klieves (Donald), Darell Coy Meadows (Janet Lewis), Norah Kay Meadows Dolin and Penny Lynn Meadows Brown Lassetter (Brian); grandchildren, Patricia Klieves Widner, Angela Klieves Alverson, Jonathon Coy Meadows, Nicholas Meadows, Robbie Meadows, Christopher Brown and Anthony Brown; great-grandchildren, Nicklus Widner, Ema Widner, JT Meadows, Megan Meadows, Breanna Meadows, Jesse Meadows, Alaina Alverson and Matthew Alverson; and several great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Ross: An invasive species is moving into Cabell County
- Suspects sought following high-speed chase
- Virtual ‘Candlenights’ lifts financial burden off Harmony House
- Shooting reported in Huntington
- Parkersburg woman wanted in Huntington shooting
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- Letter to the editor: Hospital workers took good care of COVID patient
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- UPDATE: Two arrested on drug charges in shooting investigation
- ROBERT MATHEW "MIKE" HOLLEY
Images
Collections
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: MU women's basketball team takes on Louisiana Tech
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 100th birthday parade for Lenville Mays
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students