JOHN DANIEL “DANNY” TRIPLETT, 56, of Huntington, passed away January 28, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Triplett Cemetery, Raccoon Creek Road. He was born February 4, 1965, in Huntington, a son of the late Raymond and Blanche Beckelheimer Triplett. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dwayne, Bill and Judy Triplett; son, Daniel Triplett; and granddaughter, Jazzmine Triplett. Danny is survived by his children, Jamey Triplett of Huntington and Nathan Triplett (Brittany) of Kenova; sisters, Patty Adkins, Mary Armstrong, Debbie Adkins and Donna Johnson; brother, Darrell Triplett; grandchildren, Haley and Kade Triplett, Brennan Mays, Deztiny Triplett, Daniel and Emily Meade, Marissa Ramsey, Makayla Green and Kelsey McCoy; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cat, missing for 20 days after interstate crash, found by volunteers
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings
- Family of Ashland man killed in machine shop accident in Huntington files federal lawsuit
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- Special Metals, union scheduled to return to bargaining table
- JAMES W. ST. CLAIR
- National Guard providing support in Huntington hospitals
- Men admit roles in multistate drug ring in Huntington
- Cabell County School outreach assists grandparents with school technology
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: Snowy morning at Heritage Farm Museum and Village
- Photos: Lunar New Year celebration at Pro Nails and Spa
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, men's basketball
- Photos: Our Lady of Fatima students serve at Harmony House
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball