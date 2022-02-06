JOHN DANIEL “DANNY” TRIPLETT, 56, of Huntington, passed away January 28, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Triplett Cemetery, Raccoon Creek Road. He was born February 4, 1965, in Huntington, a son of the late Raymond and Blanche Beckelheimer Triplett. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dwayne, Bill and Judy Triplett; son, Daniel Triplett; and granddaughter, Jazzmine Triplett. Danny is survived by his children, Jamey Triplett of Huntington and Nathan Triplett (Brittany) of Kenova; sisters, Patty Adkins, Mary Armstrong, Debbie Adkins and Donna Johnson; brother, Darrell Triplett; grandchildren, Haley and Kade Triplett, Brennan Mays, Deztiny Triplett, Daniel and Emily Meade, Marissa Ramsey, Makayla Green and Kelsey McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

