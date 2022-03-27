JOHN DAVID WHITE, 82, of Barboursville, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed from this life on March 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Raymond and Dulcie White; one brother, Raymond White; and one stepson, Stanley Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his sons, David White of Huntington and Harley Jason White of Barboursville; two daughters, Marsha (Rick) Jaegle of Georgia and Lisa (Mark) Call of Barboursville; and grandchildren. John retired from Steel of WV after 25 years of service. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, conducted by Pastors Dennis Romans and John Williamson. Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you