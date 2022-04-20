JOHN EDGAR NEAL, 64, of Mount Sterling, Ky., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., found rest Monday, April 18, 2022. He was born July 23, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Peggy Johnson Neal of Barboursville, W.Va., and the late Noble Milton Neal. He was a journeyman pipefitter for over forty-four years. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nanna and Papa Johnson. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tucker and Jessica Neal of Mount Sterling, Ky.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mitzi and Jimmy Beckett of Barboursville, and Kim and Bob Warnock of Proctorville, Ohio; three grandchildren who were his world, Coi Neal, Cambrie Neal and Collyns Neal; one nephew, Sean; and two nieces, Makenzie and Kelsie. There will be a private family graveside service. The family would like to give a special thanks to his friend, Ann Robinette. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

