JOHN ELMER CANTLEY, 88, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born February 26, 1934, in Dry Creek, W.Va., a son of the late Ezra Cantley and Zada Miller Cantley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Nathan Alvin Cantley. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Marie Romine Cantley; one daughter, Veronica; one son, Chip; and one brother, Guy Cantley. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Brother Darrell Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

