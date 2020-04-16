JOHN HENRY ADKINS III, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born on May 27, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., a son of Leona Adkins and the late John H. Adkins II. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Adkins; three daughters, Brenda Adkins, Nicole Riddle (Bo Conrad) and Ashley Adkins (Michael Hughes); two sons, John H. Adkins IV (Bobbi) and Chris Adkins (Sara Shull); four sisters, Nancy, Martha, Kathy and Dianna; three brothers, Charlie, Russell and Delbert; and eight grandchildren, Zachary, Jordyn, Ethan, Devin, Chase, Jasper, Hayden and Leah. A private graveside service will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.