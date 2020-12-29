JOHN LESLIE CALL departed this life Thursday, December 24, leaving behind a heartbroken family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Susan Call; and his parents, Rev. Leslie and Virginia Call of Barboursville. He is survived by three daughters, Johnna (Willie) Adkins of Wayne, Karen (Jim) Butcher of Madison and Leigh Anne (Tom) Roten of Barboursville; his mother-in-law, Eloise Baumgardner of Barboursville; 10 grandchildren, Evan (Allison) Butcher, Jonathan, Ryan and Jenna Butcher, Braden, Joshua, Samuel and Sutton Roten, and Cameron and Kaitlyn Pullin; and "adopted children," Lora Beth and Jeremy Pullin of Flatwoods, Ky. He is also survived by five brothers, two sisters and their families. A 1958 graduate of Barboursville High School, John served in the U.S. Army (1963-65), reaching the rank of 1st Sgt. After retiring from Inco Alloys (1992), he enjoyed golfing and spending time with family. He kept busy mowing, painting and helping others. John was a long-standing member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a Lay Leader, Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. Most important in his life was his faith in Jesus Christ, with whom he now lives triumphant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Steele Memorial UMC's Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 346, Barboursville, WV 25504. Funeral services will be conducted by Wallace Funeral Home, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Rev. Kevin Lantz and Rev. Jim Butcher will officiate the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. A live stream of the service can be viewed at Facebook.com/SteeleMemorialUMC/. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
