JOHN WAYNE RUTHERFORD, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away November 13, 2020, at home, from cancer, with his wife, Linda, by his side. John was born March 8, 1943. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, father, Forest, and brother, Gary. John retired from the State of West Virginia and his accounting business. He loved fishing and spending time with his wife, Linda, on cruises, golf cart rides and at their second home in Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Lunsford Rutherford, his very special friend, or as John called him, his nephew and fishing buddy, Don Taylor. Also, he is survived by one daughter, Johnna Clement, and grandchildren, John and Tylor Clement and Josie Bowman. Also, he is survived by stepchildren, Kathy Adkins, Mary Sue Lewis, Wes Kinder, Craig Shelton, Stephen Shelton and Robin Eckhart (Jay), and step-grandchildren, Alan Adkins, Taylor Adkins, Cameron Lewis, Brittany Elswick, Kayelin Ryder and Brandon Eckhart; and a multitude of friends. Visitation will be held at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., with eulogy by Jay Eckhart. Due to COVID-19, masks are to be worn, and keep social distancing. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
