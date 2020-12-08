JOHN WILLIAM BAKER, 81 of Washington Court House, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 4, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Trevathan. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born October 28, 1939, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Charlie and Ruby Collins Baker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Jeffers Baker. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Deleda and Shane McMahon of Washington Court House, Ohio, Michelle Nibert of Washington Court House, Ohio, and Walt and Chelsea Baker of Proctorville, Ohio; sister, Brenda Patton of Kentucky; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Hilda Baker of West Hamlin, W.Va.; grandchildren and their spouses, Andy (Sarah) McMahon, Katie (Nick) Martin, Kayla (Chris) Fleak, Owen Baker and Celia Baker; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Gavin, Reese and Rylee. We would like to give a special thanks to Vicki Hunt, John’s caregiver, for the care of our dad. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

