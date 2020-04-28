JOHN WILLIAM MINICHAN, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Saturday, April 25, 2020. His life is something to celebrate, but the pandemic has forced the family to hold a small service with the immediate family. Mr. Minichan was born February 7, 1941, in Newark, Ohio, to the late Francis Lee Minichan and Miriam Stultz Minichan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margy Barrett. Mr. Minichan completed high school at Huntington East High School in 1959 where he lettered in three sports: football, basketball and track. He even held the state shot put record for many years. He was graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1963 where he played football for two years and threw shot put and discus as the captain of the track team. He started his career as a teacher then transitioned into 42 years of medical sales. He has been retired for 12 years. Most of all John, known as “Big John,” was a person who cared about people. As a longtime member of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, he served as an elder, Sunday School teacher and superintendent where he always reminded us of the first Catechism question: “What is the chief end of man? To glorify God and enjoy him forever.” He coached youth basketball and soccer (without previous experience). As a young adult, he played basketball weekly, which resulted in many close friendships. He was blessed with a great neighborhood group and enjoyed time with friends playing golf, cards and simply visiting. Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Mary Defibaugh Minichan; three sons, Richard Lee Minichan (Jennifer) of Aiken, S.C., John Allen Minichan (Kyra) of Gallatin, Tenn., and Robert William Minichan (Raine) of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren Leatha Marie Ferdon (Jackson), Katie Lee Minichan, Richard Reed Minichan, Perry Allen Minichan, Blake Evan Minichan, Tyler John Minichan, and Mark David Minichan. Memorials may be made to Barboursville Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, 955 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
