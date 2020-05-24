Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN WILLIAM SCARBERRY JR., 50, of Apple Grove, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 2, 1970, in Huntington, a son of the late John and Carol Scarberry. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose, and one nephew, Chris. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Williams Scarberry; daughter, Brianna Scarberry (Kasey); son, Brayden Scarberry; sister and brother-in-law, Debra Tennyson (Rob); brother and sister-in-law, Adam Scarberry (Amanda); grandchild, Wyatt Scarberry; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; cousin, Angela Hager; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Wanda Watterson; and special friend, Melissa Lockhart. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

