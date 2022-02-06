JOHNNY ALBERT CALL JR., 47, of Glenwood, W.Va., born October 2, 1974, went home to be with the Lord and his mother on February 2, 2022. He passed away after a sudden illness in King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Johnny was a Christian; he loved the Lord. He was a carpenter, mechanic and loved working with wood. He was loved by all who knew him. He leaves behind two children, Joshua Call and Samantha Call; his father, Johnny Call Sr.; sister, Crystal Spears; special niece, Emily Spears; brothers, Daniel Spears and Nick Brooks; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Call. He loved his family and they loved him; what is bound on Earth is surely bound in Heaven. He was a light unto the world, and will be greatly loved, missed and always in our hearts forever. Private funeral and graveside services will be at Call’s Family Cemetery in Glenwood, W.Va., with Rev. Charlie Langdon officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
