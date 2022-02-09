JOSEPH ALLEN WOODS, 45, of Huntington, passed away February 3, 2022. He was born December 4, 1976, in Huntington, a son of Nancy Clay of Huntington and the late Charles Robert Woods. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Woods. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Woodrum Woods; daughter, Jacolynn Woods of Huntington; sons, Joseph Allen Woods II of Ona and Brendon Wolfe of Huntington; brother, Charles Robert Woods of Huntington; and grandchildren, Joseph Allen Woods III, Harley Mason Woods and Raylnn Caldwell. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

