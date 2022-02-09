JOSEPH ALLEN WOODS, 45, of Huntington, passed away February 3, 2022. He was born December 4, 1976, in Huntington, a son of Nancy Clay of Huntington and the late Charles Robert Woods. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Woods. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Woodrum Woods; daughter, Jacolynn Woods of Huntington; sons, Joseph Allen Woods II of Ona and Brendon Wolfe of Huntington; brother, Charles Robert Woods of Huntington; and grandchildren, Joseph Allen Woods III, Harley Mason Woods and Raylnn Caldwell. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
