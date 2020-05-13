Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOSEPH ANDREW CHAPMAN, 32, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 3, 2020. He was born April 29, 1988, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Rick Chapman of Hamlin, W.Va., and Donna Chapman Shull of South Point, Ohio. He was preceded in death by one nephew, Christian Ramey. He is also survived by his stepfather, Jeff Shull; three children, Zarek, Cletis and Elroy Chapman; three sisters, Cassandra Chapman, Elisha Orsbon, Tiffany Shull Simms; two brothers, Jay Chapman and Richard Ramey; nieces and nephews, Daisy Wallace, Justee Chapman, William and Lincoln Orsbon, Briella Stover, Brayden, Cheyenne, Gracie and Landon Chapman, Caden, Conner and Carisa Ramey, and Hallie Evans. Private graveside services will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

