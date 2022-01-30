JOSEPH ERNEST DAWSON SR., 94, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born May 8, 1927, in Huntington, a son of the late Theodore and Pearl Dawson. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a retired employee of C.I. Thornburg Co. Inc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Lorene Dawson; two sons, Joseph Ernest Dawson Jr. and Jeffrey Mark Dawson; one brother, Jack Dawson; and an infant sister. He is survived by three grandchildren, Ali Dawson Bowers (Rick), Joseph E. Dawson III (Jillian) and Emily Dawson Williams; four great-grandchildren, Dawson Bowers, Hud Bowers, Joseph Pierce Dawson and Julia Williams; two daughters-in-law, Gay Hill Dawson and Suzanne Spencer Dawson; three special caregivers who loved him dearly, Candy Farris, Terry Farris and Donna Underwood; and a special friend, Robert Saunders. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Richie McNiel officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

