JOSEPHINE INEZ DAY, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born July 1, 1928, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Ed and Julie Miller Cremeans. She was a member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Day, one son, David Scott Day, one grandson, Ronald Lee Beasley Jr., and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by three daughters, Dreama Sue (Ron) Beasley of Huntington, Donna Jean (David) Smith of Salt Rock and Elisha (Mike) Sykes of Barboursville; two sons, Lloyd (Patricia) Day of Salt Rock and Larry Day of Morgantown, W.Va.; twelve grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. Family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery with Pastor Robby Holton officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Goodbye for now, our precious Mommy and Mamaw Jo. You now have your angel wings. We miss you already and you have just left our side. We are glad you are in no more pain, but we mourn to have you here. We know there are so many in Heaven that you are seeing once again, and without a doubt have Jesus by your side. If only we could have held your hand and told you we were all fine and how much we loved you and we will be meeting up with you again real soon. But for now we say goodbye, we love you dearly and forever hold you in our hearts. We will see you really soon!

