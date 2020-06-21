JOSEPHINE “JO” MCCOMAS FULKS, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born at Bear Creek, in Lincoln County, January 13, 1936, daughter of the late Alma Ray McComas and Otis McComas. Raised in West Hamlin, W.Va., she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James William Fulks. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kelly Spud McComas and his wife Jewel, Bobby Jackson McComas and his wife Ruth; her sister-in-law, Georgeanna McComas; four brothers-in-law, Felix Porter, Shannon Jaynes, Lloyd Thomas and Buck Midkiff; two nieces, Vikki McComas, Sandra Jaynes; and one nephew, Michael McComas. Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Rose Fulks Kern (Ric) of Los Gatos, Calif.; their two “papillons,” Dorothy Jean and Tina Belle; a son, Jay Anthony Fulks (Angela) of Centerburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Mackenzie Fulks Lemaster (Colton) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Jordan Fulks Copley (Ethan) of Columbus, Ohio, Kennedy McKay Fulks and Logan James Fulks (Casie), all of Centerburg, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Carson Andrew Copley and Peyton Jaye Lemaster. Other survivors include one brother, Paul “Joe” McComas (Thelma) of Huntington; two sisters, Rose Jaynes of Barboursville and Bonny Porter of Cross Lanes. Other survivors are sisters-in-law, Elsie Fulks Midkiff of Savannah, Ga., Rose Fulks Ekers (Ed) of Avon, Ohio, Alice Fulks Thomas of Natchez, Miss., Sylvia Fulks Midkiff (Roy) and their families. “Jo,” as she was known to her friends and colleagues, leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from her years of employment and volunteer work as well as from her church family, Church in the Valley of Milton. To her family and friends, she was a role model, a woman who braved the workforce in 1952 at the age of 16 and never lost her thirst for knowledge and education. She was the example of a selfless and giving heart, and a model of strength, loyalty, faith and love. But her most important role was as Mom and Mawmaw Jo. She will be forever missed but always remembered and hopefully reflected in her children and her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A 1952 graduate of Guyan Valley High School at Branchland, W.Va., Jo worked several years for Swift & Company in Huntington, retired from Consumers Gas Utility Company and Drs. Assaley and Lee OB/GYN Office. She was a longtime member of 26th Street Baptist Church in Huntington, and following retirement she volunteered at St. Mary’s Medical Center and the former Jeffrey George Comfort House. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville will be in charge of the arrangements.
