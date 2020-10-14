Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOSHUA KEAGAN MARSHAL FOLEY, 30, of Sugar Hill, Ga., passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020, at home. He is survived by his 20-month-old daughter, Darcey Carolyn Dawn Foley; fiancee, Danielle Fetty; sister, Amanda Spring Mallory, her husband, Don Mallory, and their children, Madison Catherine Paige Edwards, Ethan Alexander Chase, Jaxson Wiley Brice, Keagan Christian Angel and Magnolia Emily Dawn Mallory. He was surrounded by love and prayers his whole life and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. He was a proud father, a devoted partner and a wonderful chef. Josh was truly living his best life. There will be a memorial service and visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Visitation with friends and family is encouraged as we remember a life cut far too short, followed by a few kind words prepared by family and friends at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

