JOSHUA KEAGAN MARSHAL FOLEY, 30, of Sugar Hill, Ga., passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020, at home. He is survived by his 20-month-old daughter, Darcey Carolyn Dawn Foley; fiancee, Danielle Fetty; sister, Amanda Spring Mallory, her husband, Don Mallory, and their children, Madison Catherine Paige Edwards, Ethan Alexander Chase, Jaxson Wiley Brice, Keagan Christian Angel and Magnolia Emily Dawn Mallory. He was surrounded by love and prayers his whole life and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. He was a proud father, a devoted partner and a wonderful chef. Josh was truly living his best life. There will be a memorial service and visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Visitation with friends and family is encouraged as we remember a life cut far too short, followed by a few kind words prepared by family and friends at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- Mingo County woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- Britt's brigade: A South Point mother tackles breast cancer
- More businesses opening at The Summit
- Work begins to transform Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital nurse dies of COVID-19
- More than 30 in Ohio indicted on drug possession charges
- Virgin Hyperloop picks WV for developing its high-speed travel system
- TODD WEBSTER HANDLEY
- Huntington gives $325K to employees for COVID-19 expenses
Images
Collections
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Send off celebration for Dr. Neal Gibbins
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University
- Photos: Eagle Scout project underway at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: 18th annual Ride With Cops
- Photos: State Treasurer John Perdue visits kids at Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Memphis Tennessee Garrison House restoration project ribbon-cutting