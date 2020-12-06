JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS, 31, of Hurricane, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born October 21, 1989, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Tina Michelle Davis of Hurricane and John Edward Hedrick and his wife Annie of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Clarence Davis and his paternal grandparents Johnny and Alma Lena Hedrick. In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by three sons, Josiah Michael Davis, Eric Michael Davis and Joshua Michael Davis Jr., along with their mother, Mary Burdette; two sisters, Tiffany and Tara Hedrick; one brother, Zachary Hedrick; maternal grandmother Carolyn Hedrick and her husband Schuller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Jason Harris officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Joshua, known as his mom’s "Hot Rod Lincoln," will be greatly missed and will be loved always.

