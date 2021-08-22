JOYCE ANN MOORE MCCAFFREY, of Barboursville, passed peacefully from this life at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on August 20, 2021. She was the widow of John B. McCaffrey Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Juanita Moore, and many loved family members. She is survived by a special cousin, Herschell Lee Crawford, and many other cousins and friends. Joyce was a member of Sybene Baptist Church and was an active car and cat lover. We wish to give a special thanks to Dr. Staci Smith for giving such good care to Joyce over the years. Joyce loved flowers, so if you wish to send flowers, please do so, or if you wish, you may send a donation to the Hospice House. Everyone there was very gracious to us in our time of need. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Joyce will be laid to rest beside her husband in Woodmere Memorial Park following the service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you