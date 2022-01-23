JUANEMA “NEMA” RIMMER WARDEN, 88, of Barboursville, graduated to her well deserved heavenly reward on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born on June 4, 1933, in Milton, to the late Roy A. and Edith Johnson Rimmer. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Warden; her three brothers, Albert Rimmer (Laura Marie), Bob Rimmer and Harry “Doc” Rimmer; and two sisters, her twin and lifelong best friend, Juanita “Nita” Jeffrey (Stacey) and Joyce McCormick (Scott). Nema is survived by two sisters, Ruth Lewis and Mary Jane Rimmer; and a sister-in-law, Lois Rimmer; along with many loved nieces and nephews, including her coffee drinking buddy, Shane Jeffrey. She is also survived by sons, Steve Warden (Marcia), Rodney Warden (Becky), and daughters, Debbie Muncy (Buddy) and Becky Damron (Tim). Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Scott Warden (Amy), Gabe Muncy (Megan), Sarah Damron, Katie Hensel (Eli), Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, Rachel McGinnis (Jack) and Jay Swann (Heather); as well as great-grandchildren, Brody and Hudson Muncy, Elliot and Finley Hensel, Alex and Weston McGinnis, and Waverly and Brooks Swann. Nema worked at Sylvania, Mack’s Department Store and Lazarus. She retired from Lazarus after many years in the Infant/Children’s clothing department. She loved her job and the many friendships formed over the years with customers and colleagues. She originally wanted to be a schoolteacher, but the circumstances didn’t allow it. Because of her inspiration, several of her children and grandchildren became career educators. In this way, her dream was fulfilled. She leaves behind an incredible and lasting legacy of love, family, generosity and acceptance. She taught love of family above all. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never forget the countless hours spent at Mom Maw’s house having fun and being spoiled. She made each feel special, unique and the center of the universe. A private funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Kevin Lantz officiating. Private visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rodney Warden, Tim Damron, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, Jim Jeffrey and Nick Jeffrey. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended.
