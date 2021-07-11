JUANITA BAILEY, 83, of Barboursville, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born July 1, 1938, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Henry and Ada Aliff Chatterton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Delano Bailey, and all of her siblings. She was the owner and operator of Little Vineyard RV Park in Deming, New Mexico, and also worked for Kerr Glass. She is survived by three daughters, Polly Henry (Randy), Becky Napier (John) and Brenda Black (Spike); one son, Carl Bailey Jr.; nine grandchildren, John Michael Garrido, Jessica Owens, Shawn Garrido, Luke Wright, Todd Napier, Mary Wright, Marissa Cole, Sarah Bailey and Phillip Bailey; sisters-in-law, Maxine Childers and Betty Bailey. The family would like to thank two very special friends, Joan Rohde and Betty Edwards, for all of their love and care. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Roger Mooney officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

