JUANITA FOSTER, 72, of Milton, W.Va., passed away January 15, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1948, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Andy and Dorothy Casey Woods. She was also preceded in death by second parents, George and Neva Foster; sister, Jenny Ray; niece, Andrea; son, Dwane Foster; grandson, Alex Foster; and brother-in-law, Dana Foster. She was an RN and charge nurse at CAMC Memorial Hospital for 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Foster; one son, Christopher Foster (Sarah Highlander); Zachary and Dylan Highlander; one sister, Brenda Wilfong (Andy); one brother, Doug Woods (Susie); three grandchildren, Joey Foster (Chelsea), Codi Foster (Skyla) and Alex Northrup (Lucas); five great-grandchildren, Alaina Dawson, Preston Dawson, Parker Foster, Colten Foster and Ellianna Foster; mother of her grandchildren, Stephanie Shepard and Angela Cooper; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.