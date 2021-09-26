JUANITA ROSE FIFE, 92, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Due to COVID-19, private services will be conducted by Pastor Jamie Jefferson. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born February 10, 1929, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Christina Ansell Holland. She was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Fife. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Betty and Bert Eplin of Punta Gorda, Fla., Rhonda Fife of Huntington, Darlene and Mitch Johnson of Frisco, TX, Cheryl and Dale Adkins of Barboursville, and Rose Fife of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Sheila Fife Jr. of Lesage; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers, Hospice of Huntington and Dr. Pinson and staff. The family will livestream services through Facebook via Betty Eplin. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you