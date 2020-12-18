JUDITH ANN COOPER, 73, of Huntington, passed away December 14, 2020. She was born October 28, 1947, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Willis E. and Wilma Ada Childers Black. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Theron Cooper; a grandson, Colton Hogsett; and sister-in-law, Roberta L. Black. She is survived by two daughters, Christina Anewishki and Kelley (Robert) Ramsey; two brothers, James (Betty) Black and Jack (Robyn) Black; grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Suan, Tasha Anewishki, Christopher Courts and Cody Hogsett; two great-grandchildren, Jaylen Brown and Ayden Watts; special cousin, Opal Chapman; special friend, Janet Chapman; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

