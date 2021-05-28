JUDITH ANN HAGER, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. She was born May 15, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tom and Marie Bryan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Fredrick Hager “Freddie,” and brother, Skip Bryan. She is survived by brother, Randy (Vanessa) and sister-in-law Joan Bryan; children and grandchildren include Tammy Lovejoy, Brandon, Joe, River and Asher Fischbein, Ashley Brown, Skyler and Gabriel Delaney, Bryan and Maria Hager, Adam, Kati, Ari and Will Hager, Rachel, Chad, Lucy and Emma Pyles, Scott Hager, Brandy, Lexi, John, George and Stephen Bell, Tom, Angie, Malachi and Julie Hager, Julie, Joel and Nolan Casagrande. Judy is a member of Olive Baptist Church, Barboursville Senior Citizens Center and Cabell Wayne Blind Association. She was a retired cook at Children’s Place Daycare and One Valley Bank. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
