JUDY FAYE GLANCY, 74, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. She was born August 10, 1946, in Putnam County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest Eugene North and Shirley Leah Spillman North. She was a former employee of Cracker Barrel in Barboursville, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother Jerry Ann North, one brother, Darrell E. North, and one son, Otis Calvin Donaldson Jr. She is survived by her husband, Roy Glancy; one daughter, Heather Lynn Englin of Milton; four grandchildren, Becca Monton, Christa McNeely, Precious Marie Glancy and Dale Monroe Glancy; three great-grandchildren, Opal, Adeline and Gabriel; three sisters, Darla Kay West of Texas, Janiey Beach of Indiana and Sheala Ann Thomas of Gallipolis, Ohio; two brothers, Ernest Randall North of Bidwell, Ohio, and Charles Edward North of Ohio; one niece, Anna; two great-nephews, Charlee and Kemper. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you