KAREN ANN BLEDSOE, 61, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born August 4, 1959, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Mestel Sr. and Helen Powell Crawford. She was retired from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Mestel Jr. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cristy and Dennis Haynie of Barboursville; one son, Jeffery Bledsoe of Barboursville; three sisters, Rhonda Nolan, Lucinda Mestel and Mary Mestel, all of Huntington; and four grandchildren, Hailey Jordan, Tyler Jordan, Madelyn Haynie and Gavin Haynie. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
