KAREN DIANE BLEDSOE, 74, of Ona, passed away November 19, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. She was born December 12, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Homer Silas and Eunice Lorene Mohr Weatherholt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Owen Bledsoe. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Jo Wade and Lorrie Bailey; son, Fredrick Bledsoe; brothers, Keith and Homer Weatherholt; and grandchildren, Kristofer and Anthony Bailey, Isaiah, Cheyanne and Alexa Bledsoe, and Michael and Jordan Wade. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

