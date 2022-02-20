KAREN PAULINE WOODRUM, 68, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. She was born June 19, 1953, in Huntington, daughter of the late Dorris Leonard and Nellie Lea Surgeon Legg. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Legg. She is survived by her husband, Bill Woodrum; daughters, Christie Lea Hayslette of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michelle Elizabeth Woodrum of Huntington; sons, Christopher Douglas Woodrum of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Matthew Barrett Woodrum of Barboursville; sister-in-law, Cindy Legg of Paintsville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Michael Rory Stanley, Amanda Gutzwiller, Jayla Woodrum and William Seth Troney; and great-grandchildren, Kingston, Malibu and Kyzer. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
