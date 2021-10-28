KAREN S. JOHNSON, 52, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away October 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born September 10, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Robert Trippett of Apple Grove, W.Va., and the late Patricia Dean Trippett. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Connor. She is survived by her husband, Rick Johnson; one daughter, Kayla Trippett (Tony) of Glenwood; one sister, Teresa Chapman (Larry) of Glenwood; two brothers, Danny Trippett (Cleo) of Ashton, W.Va., and Jake Trippett (Melissa) of Glenwood; one granddaughter, Kristin Trippett; nieces, Amber Stevens, Caitlin Trippett, Kenzie Trippett and Madison Trippett; nephew, David Scott; one special great-nephew, Layne Stevens; special friend, Dee; and several special aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Dorin Garrett. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

