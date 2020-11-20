KAREN SUE PECK, 70, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home. She was born June 20, 1950, in Richwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Edgar and Manoka Ruth Yeager Straley. She graduated from Richwood High School in 1968. She attended college at Morris Harvey and earned her Master’s degree from Marshall University. Karen taught English and History and was a retired schoolteacher, having taught in Richwood, W.Va., Raleigh County, W.Va., and Putnam County, W.Va. (Buffalo-Putnam and Winfield). She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Trescott. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William M. Peck; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Steve Bragg of Milton. The greatest joys of her life were her three grandchildren, Caleb, Holli and Benjamin. In retirement she enjoyed traveling, WV State Parks, reading, cooking and loving her grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

