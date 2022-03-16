KAREN WAYNETTE LEADMON JENNINGS, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born December 1, 1948, in Milton, W.Va., the only child of Betty Lewis Leadmon of Milton and the late Wayne Leadmon. In addition to her mother, she is survived by cousins, Mike Fincham, Paul Lewis, John Lewis, David Greathouse, Michael Leadmon, Perry Duke, Mark Hull, Kenny Smith, Danny Hedrick, Bob Hedrick, Mike Hedrick, Roxane Thweet, Diane Burden, Sue Williams, Sherry Pauley, Stephanie Decker, Velvet Blakely and Margi Womack; uncles, Allen Leadmon, Joe Leadmon and Jack Hull; aunts, Linda Hull, June Hedrick, Gay Smith and Imagene Leadmon; and good friends, Janice Waters and Lynn Murray. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, W.Va., with Minister Brent Beckett officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you