KATHERINE LYNN CHAPMAN, 66, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born November 9, 1954, in Putnam County, a daughter of the late Homer Sullivan Fletcher and Naoma Virginia Smith Fletcher. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Ola Fletcher and by two brothers, Ralph Fletcher and Gary Fletcher. She is survived by her husband William Clemith Chapman; five daughters, Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Fletcher, Melanie Renee Chapman, Kristi Lynn Walker (Paul III), Hope Renee Chapman and Hannah Nichole Chapman; two sisters, Helen Joyce Reynolds and Sheila Hughes (Tom); two brothers, Jimmy Fletcher (JoAnn) and Charles Fletcher (Amy); six grandchildren, Breanna, Mathew, James, Joshua, Jordan and Christopher; five great-grandchildren, Kayden, Jackson, Jase, Cole and Isabella and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Mayes officiating. At her request after services, she will be cremated. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

