KATHEY LOUISE GILLENWATER, 66, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away January 1, 2022. She was born March 18, 1955, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late William Preston and Nayden Adkins Setliff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Lloyd Gillenwater; and two sisters, Dreama Setliff and Eloise (Richard) Setliff. She is survived by her sons, Loyd Gillenwater (Maria), Clifford Gillenwater (Tammy), David Ray Gillenwater and James Gillenwater (Samantha); one daughter, Jennifer Morris (Philip); one sister, Betty Chapman; one brother, Donnie Setliff; grandkids, Kristina Gillenwater, Hunter Morris, James, Matthew, Charlie Gillenwater, Lillie, David Lloyd Scott Gillenwater, and step-grandkids, Ancel and J.D. Lester; along with three foster kids. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rebekah Jarrell. Burial will be in Mount Olive Independent Baptist Church Cemetery, Hurricane. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

