KATHLEEN ADKINS, 67, of Barboursville, passed away on January 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was dearly loved and will be surely missed. She was a soldier for the Lord. She was the daughter of the late Leean and Revella Adkins. Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thurman Adkins. She is also survived by two sons, Andy Leean Adkins and Bryan Gale Adkins, both of Barboursville; one daughter, Natalie Adkins Karle and husband Nick Karle of Ashland, Ky.; two grandchildren she truly loved, Gabriella and Max Karle; one sister, Bonnie Eaves of Branchland, W.Va. Kathy retired from Cabell County Schools, where she taught for more than 40 years. Kathy was a member of Bowen Ridge Church. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jesse Lacy and Pastor Jamie Clay. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. We would like to thank Dr. Silberman and Dr. Sharma and Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cat, missing for 20 days after interstate crash, found by volunteers
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two businesses announce openings at Pea Ridge Plaza
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Connolly’s Irish Pub a labor of love for local attorney
- JAMES W. ST. CLAIR
- Men admit roles in multistate drug ring in Huntington
- Special Metals, union scheduled to return to bargaining table
- WSAZ wrestling back with loaded field
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- KELLIE DAWN SPENCER
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: Snowy morning at Heritage Farm Museum and Village
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, men's basketball
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball