KATHLEEN ADKINS, 67, of Barboursville, passed away on January 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was dearly loved and will be surely missed. She was a soldier for the Lord. She was the daughter of the late Leean and Revella Adkins. Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thurman Adkins. She is also survived by two sons, Andy Leean Adkins and Bryan Gale Adkins, both of Barboursville; one daughter, Natalie Adkins Karle and husband Nick Karle of Ashland, Ky.; two grandchildren she truly loved, Gabriella and Max Karle; one sister, Bonnie Eaves of Branchland, W.Va. Kathy retired from Cabell County Schools, where she taught for more than 40 years. Kathy was a member of Bowen Ridge Church. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jesse Lacy and Pastor Jamie Clay. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. We would like to thank Dr. Silberman and Dr. Sharma and Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

